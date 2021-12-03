Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,669 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

