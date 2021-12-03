Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

