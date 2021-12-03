ZUSD Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $594,312.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00063245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00092855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.73 or 0.07798374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,772.50 or 0.99730192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002754 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

