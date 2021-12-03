Linear (LINA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $85.25 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $218.60 million and $85.25 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00241122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

