Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Cap of $324.04 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $28.37 or 0.00052620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $324.04 million and $18.56 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001803 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003000 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009416 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001992 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,013 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

