Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $14.01

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.66. Expro Group shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 461 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

