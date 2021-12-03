IHT Real Estate Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,917.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $674,359.23 and $21,917.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00043698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00240787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

