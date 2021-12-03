Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.820-$4.940 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.55.

FIVE stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.73. 38,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

