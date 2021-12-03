Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. Bank of America boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.27. 128,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 520.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 118,507 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 174.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 251,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

