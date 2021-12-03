Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report sales of $121.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $476.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $508.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,335,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

