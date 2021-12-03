Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTRP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 10,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,664. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

