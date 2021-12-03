Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 820,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 68,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

