NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,420.0 days.

Shares of NEC stock remained flat at $$44.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. NEC has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Get NEC alerts:

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.