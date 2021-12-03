Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LBUY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 138,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.