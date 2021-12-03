Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LBUY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 138,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
