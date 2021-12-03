Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $189.41 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,684,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,114 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $189,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 41.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.