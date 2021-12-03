Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

