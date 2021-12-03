Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $56,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,042 shares of company stock worth $700,275,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.24. 82,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,420. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $379.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

