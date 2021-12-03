Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

