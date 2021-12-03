Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

