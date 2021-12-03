Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,197.82.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,859.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,856.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,691.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

