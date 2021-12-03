Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$106.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$95.54. 2,603,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,278. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$70.25 and a 52-week high of C$96.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.72. The company has a market cap of C$173.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

