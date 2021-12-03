The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

NYSE:BK traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,598. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

