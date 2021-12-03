Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce $385.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.26 million and the highest is $390.30 million. Infinera reported sales of $353.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN remained flat at $$8.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 155,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,059. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

