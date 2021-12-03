Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post $14.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.70 million. Greenbrook TMS posted sales of $9.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $53.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%.

GBNH has been the topic of several research reports. Clarus Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of GBNH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

