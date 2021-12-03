SHIELD (XSH) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $165,544.31 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,904.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.48 or 0.07872161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.00352924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.23 or 0.01000338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00084002 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00416758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.34 or 0.00382789 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.