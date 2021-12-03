Odyssey Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $399,652.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00043698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00240787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

