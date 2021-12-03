DecentBet Tops 1-Day Volume of $776.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $437,996.02 and approximately $776.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00043698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00240787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

