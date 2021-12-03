E&G Advisors LP Invests $1.84 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Amundi bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $411.64. 67,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $429.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

