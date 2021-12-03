Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Declines By 36.5%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 232,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.