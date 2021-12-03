Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,630. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $12.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
