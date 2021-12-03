Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,630. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 305,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

