Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LINK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

