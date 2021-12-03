Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 174,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 745,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$10.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship properties include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario; and the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of approximately 3800 hectares situated to the north-west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.