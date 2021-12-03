Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Expands By 41.5%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Charles D. Morgan purchased 42,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $28,583.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,833,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 686,016 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

INUV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 15,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,454. The company has a market cap of $62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.82. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

