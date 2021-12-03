Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Rises By 41.2%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,690,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 12,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 830,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,675,192. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7,899.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 837,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,754,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

