BHF RG Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Tesla makes up 0.2% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $25.65 on Friday, hitting $1,058.95. The stock had a trading volume of 99,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,763,902. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $983.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

