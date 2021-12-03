JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Lowered to 270.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,350.00 to 270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Shares of JDSPY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, December 8th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 8th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

