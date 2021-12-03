Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $85.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 376,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

