Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPLK traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.37. 239,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.39. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

