PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.940-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.32. 94,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,947. PVH has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.80.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

