Helmet.insure Trading Down 20.6% This Week (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $420,349.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00070171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.92 or 0.07779334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,482.18 or 0.99218595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,343,576 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

