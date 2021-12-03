Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $827,860.33 and $11,181.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003445 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

