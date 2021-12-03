StormX (STMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $298.27 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, StormX has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $298.27 million and approximately $131.64 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00240724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.