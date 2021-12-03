$5.39 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce earnings of $5.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.92 and the lowest is $3.93. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $5.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $4,396,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

