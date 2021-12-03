Bao Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $987,268.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 62.2% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $987,268.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00070171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.92 or 0.07779334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,482.18 or 0.99218595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

