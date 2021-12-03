Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post sales of $815.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $856.63 million. Cabot reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 146,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Cabot by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cabot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cabot by 64.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

