Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,179. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $234.61 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.82.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.