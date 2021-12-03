Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $160,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $552.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.10 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

