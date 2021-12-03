Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.82. 76,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,170. The firm has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

