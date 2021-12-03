Rotork (ROR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rotork (LON: ROR) in the last few weeks:

12/3/2021 – Rotork was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 335 ($4.38).

11/22/2021 – Rotork had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 335 ($4.38). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 410 ($5.36). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Rotork had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROR stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 352.40 ($4.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.