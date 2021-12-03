Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,783,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 8,850,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,117.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANHF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ping An Healthcare and Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Ping An Healthcare and Technology alerts:

PANHF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.